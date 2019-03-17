Claybrook Capital LLC Invests $67,000 in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,058 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,668 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $754,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 36.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,377 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.6% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 42,512 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,258 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.8% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,291 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP James Patrick Lennox sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $69,943.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,413.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total value of $255,246.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,948.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,754,702. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $72.13 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $59.47 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.90%.

CTSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Loop Capital set a $94.00 price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.19.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

