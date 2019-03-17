Claybrook Capital LLC Invests $51,000 in Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) Stock

Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALGN. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 62,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $221,101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

ALGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $330.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Leerink Swann reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.59.

ALGN stock opened at $252.33 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.93 and a 52 week high of $398.88. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.12.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $534.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.03 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Julie Tay sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.58, for a total value of $318,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,121.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yuval Shaked sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.52, for a total transaction of $102,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,586,633 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Claybrook Capital LLC Invests $51,000 in Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) Stock” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/claybrook-capital-llc-invests-51000-in-align-technology-inc-algn-stock.html.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.