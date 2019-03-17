Claybrook Capital LLC Buys Shares of 657 First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (FPX)

Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 64,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 17,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 49,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

FPX opened at $73.87 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $57.82 and a 12 month high of $75.99.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/claybrook-capital-llc-buys-shares-of-657-first-trust-us-equity-opportunities-etf-fpx.html.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Read More: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.