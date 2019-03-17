Clarius Group LLC Buys 741 Shares of Mastercard Inc (MA)

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. New Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Mastercard by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in Mastercard by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,269 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total value of $4,044,273.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,374 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,234.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,715,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MA. Zacks Investment Research cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Mastercard from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on Mastercard to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.80.

MA opened at $231.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $167.94 and a 12 month high of $232.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.25% and a net margin of 39.19%. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

