Civitas Solutions Inc (CIVI) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in shares of Civitas Solutions Inc (NYSE:CIVI) by 96.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,940 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Civitas Solutions were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Civitas Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Civitas Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in Civitas Solutions by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Civitas Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Civitas Solutions by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 6,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bruce F. Nardella sold 71,393 shares of Civitas Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $1,255,088.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 548,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,648,572.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Michael Cohen sold 2,000 shares of Civitas Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $28,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,960.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CIVI opened at $17.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Civitas Solutions Inc has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $17.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of -0.03.

Civitas Solutions (NYSE:CIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.33. Civitas Solutions had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 36.04%. The firm had revenue of $406.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.86 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Civitas Solutions Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Civitas Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Civitas Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Civitas Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.75 in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Civitas Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th.

Civitas Solutions Profile

Civitas Solutions, Inc provides home- and community-based health and human services to must-serve individuals with intellectual, developmental, behavioral, and/or medically complex challenges in the United States. It operates through three segments: Community Support Services (CSS), Specialty Rehabilitation Services (SRS), and Children & Family Services (CFS).

