Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $708.26 Million

Equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will report $708.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $705.00 million to $710.20 million. Citrix Systems reported sales of $697.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full-year sales of $3.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.08. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTXS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.77.

NASDAQ CTXS traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $100.88. 3,834,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,179,791. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02. Citrix Systems has a twelve month low of $90.32 and a twelve month high of $116.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.57%.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Minahan sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $184,609.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,632,740.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matto Andrew H. Del sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total value of $62,145.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,438,193.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,071 shares of company stock worth $2,711,264 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 8,930.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,459,674 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.

