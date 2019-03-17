Citigroup Inc (C) Position Trimmed by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up approximately 1.0% of Connable Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd boosted its position in Citigroup by 198.7% during the fourth quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 158,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,267,000 after purchasing an additional 105,645 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Citigroup by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 86,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Citigroup by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $1,726,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Standpoint Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.70 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

NYSE C opened at $65.19 on Friday. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $75.24. The stock has a market cap of $164.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.07%.

In other Citigroup news, insider W. Bradford Hu sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $348,343.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $442,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

