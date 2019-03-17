Citigroup Boosts Mongodb (MDB) Price Target to $116.00

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $94.00 to $116.00 in a report published on Thursday morning. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Mongodb from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mongodb from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Mongodb in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Mongodb from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Mongodb in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.08.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $134.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.14 and a beta of 0.01. Mongodb has a fifty-two week low of $32.35 and a fifty-two week high of $134.78.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.02 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 54.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mongodb will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eliot Horowitz sold 7,100 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.60, for a total transaction of $721,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin P. Ryan sold 24,000 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total value of $2,503,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,607 shares of company stock valued at $20,225,910 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Mongodb by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,275,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,732,000 after acquiring an additional 586,841 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Mongodb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Mongodb by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,683,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,294,000 after acquiring an additional 58,398 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mongodb by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,683,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,294,000 after acquiring an additional 58,398 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Mongodb by 8.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,670,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,204,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. 64.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

