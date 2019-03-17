Citi Trends (CTRN) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.85-1.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.85. Citi Trends also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.85-1.95 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTRN. BidaskClub lowered Citi Trends from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Sidoti began coverage on Citi Trends in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

CTRN stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. Citi Trends has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $34.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.61 million, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.47.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $201.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Citi Trends will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Citi Trends’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In other news, Director Jonathan Duskin sold 15,000 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $294,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, including fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, such as newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional and decorative home products, as well as beauty products, books, and toys.

