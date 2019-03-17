CIT Group Inc. (CIT) Stake Lessened by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,508,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of CIT Group worth $249,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CIT Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of CIT Group by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of CIT Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of CIT Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CIT Group alerts:

In other CIT Group news, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 2,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $111,555.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,453.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Galligan sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $118,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,841 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,902.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,896 shares of company stock worth $552,081. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CIT opened at $50.13 on Friday. CIT Group Inc. has a one year low of $35.50 and a one year high of $55.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.49.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. CIT Group had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 7th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is 24.75%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CIT. ValuEngine raised CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CIT Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on CIT Group from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Barclays set a $47.00 target price on CIT Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.36.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “CIT Group Inc. (CIT) Stake Lessened by BlackRock Inc.” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/cit-group-inc-cit-stake-lessened-by-blackrock-inc.html.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT).

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.