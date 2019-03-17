CIT Group Inc. (CIT) Receives $53.71 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.71.

CIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of CIT Group from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Barclays set a $47.00 target price on shares of CIT Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CIT Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th.

In other news, insider Matthew Galligan sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $118,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,841 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,902.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 2,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $111,555.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,453.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,896 shares of company stock valued at $552,081 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in CIT Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,642,000. AXA bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 20,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,836,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of CIT Group by 200.6% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 133,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,896,000 after buying an additional 89,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,220,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,169. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. CIT Group has a 52-week low of $35.50 and a 52-week high of $55.78.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.00 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 7.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CIT Group will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.75%.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

