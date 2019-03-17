Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Stake Increased by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,513 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WBI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 302.4% in the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 57,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 43,037 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 35.1% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 539,685 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,223,000 after purchasing an additional 140,218 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 92,196 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $279,790,000. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 310,896 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. 68.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $53.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.19 and a fifty-two week high of $53.62.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.41%.

In related news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 30,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $1,562,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 419,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,840,188.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $3,619,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 420,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,749,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,744 shares of company stock valued at $6,135,021 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nomura lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $44.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.36.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

