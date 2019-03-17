Cineworld Group (CINE) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Cineworld Group (LON:CINE)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 350 ($4.57). Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 421 ($5.50) target price on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price for the company. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.90) target price (up previously from GBX 330 ($4.31)) on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 390.17 ($5.10).

LON CINE opened at GBX 297.80 ($3.89) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.10, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Cineworld Group has a twelve month low of GBX 223.80 ($2.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 325.40 ($4.25). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.96.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

