Cinedigm (CIDM) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.89

Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.89 and last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 2837 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CIDM. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Cinedigm in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cinedigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $53.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.80.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cinedigm Corp will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: The First Digital Cinema Deployment, The Second Digital Cinema Deployment, Digital Cinema Services, and Media Content and Entertainment Group.

