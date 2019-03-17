CIBC Boosts Quebecor (QBR.B) Price Target to C$34.00

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$34.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Quebecor from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$33.80.

Shares of TSE QBR.B opened at C$31.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94. Quebecor has a 12 month low of C$19.50 and a 12 month high of C$25.27.

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor Inc operates in telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

