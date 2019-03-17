CIBC Boosts Quebecor (QBR.B) Price Target to C$34.00

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$34.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Quebecor from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$33.80.

Shares of TSE QBR.B opened at C$31.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94. Quebecor has a 12 month low of C$19.50 and a 12 month high of C$25.27.

Quebecor Inc operates in telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

