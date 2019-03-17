CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 605 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,036,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after buying an additional 53,835 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 69,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR opened at $130.16 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $107.57 and a 12-month high of $143.52.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

