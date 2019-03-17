CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in Xerox Corp (XRX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Xerox were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Xerox by 415.1% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Xerox during the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Xerox by 315.6% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 412,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,118,000 after buying an additional 313,217 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Xerox by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 38,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Xerox by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XRX opened at $31.61 on Friday. Xerox Corp has a 52-week low of $18.58 and a 52-week high of $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.70.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Xerox Corp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XRX shares. TheStreet raised Xerox from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Standpoint Research downgraded Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

