CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Holdings in Pentair PLC (PNR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,725 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pentair were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNR. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,745,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Pentair by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,774,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,942,000 after buying an additional 640,849 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 855,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,087,000 after buying an additional 626,490 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,528,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,279,000 after buying an additional 621,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,209,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,449,000 after buying an additional 432,892 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNR. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

PNR stock opened at $42.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pentair PLC has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $73.07.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $740.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.74 million. Pentair had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair PLC will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.64%.

In related news, COO Karl R. Frykman sold 10,241 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $422,748.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,002.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,287 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $48,404.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,794 shares of company stock valued at $482,559 over the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It designs, manufactures, and services various products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges. The company's products and services include water treatment equipment, including energy-efficient pumps, point-of-entry/point-of-use filtration products, valves, UV sanitization, and automation controls for residential and commercial applications, as well as engineered solutions in advanced filtration, desalination, water supply and disposal, process, and control for industrial and infrastructure applications.

