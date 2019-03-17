Christopher G. Mccann Sells 25,000 Shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (FLWS) Stock

1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $453,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 943,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,121,403.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of FLWS opened at $18.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.92. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $571.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.50 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 10.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLWS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Sidoti cut shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. 1-800-Flowers.Com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLWS. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 9.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 366,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 31,595 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 11.1% in the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 79,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 15.3% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 158,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 21,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,876,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,145,000 after purchasing an additional 30,740 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 68.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 55,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 22,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.98% of the company’s stock.

About 1-800-Flowers.Com

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

