Chevron Co. (CVX) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $141,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4,389.3% in the third quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 54.7% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, insider Jeanette L. Ourada sold 7,200 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $838,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at $838,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $592,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,700 shares of company stock worth $1,964,740 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price objective on Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 8th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Chevron in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.18.

CVX opened at $125.31 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $131.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $42.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.70%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/chevron-co-cvx-shares-bought-by-strategic-wealth-partners-ltd.html.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.