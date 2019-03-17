Chemours Co (CC) Shares Bought by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC lifted its position in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.07% of Chemours worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Chemours by 3,583.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,675,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,624 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Chemours by 10.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,450,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,043,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,555 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Chemours by 34.9% during the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 9,420,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $371,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,293 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Chemours by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,081,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,997 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Chemours by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,146,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,784,000 after acquiring an additional 860,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CC opened at $37.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Chemours Co has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $53.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.31.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. Chemours had a return on equity of 98.83% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Chemours’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chemours Co will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 26th. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 17.64%.

Several analysts recently commented on CC shares. HSBC started coverage on Chemours in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Chemours to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Chemours in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chemours has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

In other news, VP Mark Newman sold 59,210 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $2,265,374.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,606,425.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy Trojanowski sold 9,049 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $353,815.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,795 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,484.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,924 shares of company stock worth $3,924,730. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

