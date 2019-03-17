Chardan Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR)

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) in a report released on Thursday. Chardan Capital currently has a $50.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

“We find the relevant statistical analyses in the NEJM publications roughly consistent with those of our consulted biostatisticians and still see the following open issues as unresolved:.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a sell rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $94.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Esperion Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.08.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $49.87 on Thursday. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $79.30. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.17.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, Director Roger S. Newton sold 25,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $1,251,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 548,726 shares in the company, valued at $27,469,223.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,494,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,522,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,760,673.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 245,000 shares of company stock worth $10,900,650 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,668,000 after buying an additional 20,403 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $5,536,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 739,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,007,000 after buying an additional 225,205 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 158.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 50,599 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

