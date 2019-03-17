CGI Inc (GIB.A) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$92.25.

GIB.A has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$94.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CGI from C$96.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Raymond James set a C$94.00 price objective on CGI and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. CIBC boosted their price objective on CGI from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$92.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, January 31st.

Shares of TSE GIB.A opened at C$90.18 on Friday. CGI has a 12 month low of C$61.73 and a 12 month high of C$77.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.03. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion and a PE ratio of 22.83.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

