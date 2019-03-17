CEVA, Inc. (CEVA) Shares Sold by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,321 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in CEVA were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CEVA. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in CEVA by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CEVA by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in CEVA by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CEVA by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in CEVA by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Northland Securities downgraded shares of CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of CEVA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of CEVA in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.43.

In other news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 6,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $186,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,248. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $28.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $616.67 million, a PE ratio of 259.27 and a beta of 1.75. CEVA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $39.00.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.07 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of programmable digital signal processor (DSP) cores and application-specific platforms for imaging, computer vision, deep learning, sound, voice, and audio processing; and long range wireless technologies for LTE/5G baseband processing in IoT, handsets, and infrastructure, as well as short range wireless platforms for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

