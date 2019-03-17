Centennial Resource Development Inc (CDEV) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its holdings in Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 86.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 147,490 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Centennial Resource Development were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDEV. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Ffcm LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter.

Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Centennial Resource Development Inc has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $23.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.84.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $222.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.16 million. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDEV shares. Guggenheim set a $20.00 price objective on Centennial Resource Development and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $12.00 price objective on Centennial Resource Development and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $17.00 price objective on Centennial Resource Development and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.61.

Centennial Resource Development Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

