Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Shares of Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) rose 8.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.34. Approximately 848,809 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 789% from the average daily volume of 95,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

CLRB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellectar Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

The company has a market cap of $11.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLRB. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $750,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) therapeutic, CLR 131, is in a Phase 1 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a Phase 2 clinical study in R/R MM and a range of B-cell malignancies.

