CDK Global Inc (CDK) Stake Boosted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,304,667 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,404 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.05% of CDK Global worth $62,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDK. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 19,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 20,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CDK Global alerts:

Shares of CDK opened at $58.02 on Friday. CDK Global Inc has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $70.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.72.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $590.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.91 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 16.36% and a negative return on equity of 135.00%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CDK Global Inc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $67.00 price objective on shares of CDK Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/cdk-global-inc-cdk-stake-boosted-by-northern-trust-corp.html.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.