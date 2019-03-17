CDK Global Inc (CDK) Shares Bought by Lakewood Capital Management LP

Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its stake in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 55.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,109,717 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. CDK Global makes up approximately 3.3% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $101,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CDK Global by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,017,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $876,946,000 after acquiring an additional 643,215 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in CDK Global by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,217,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,069,000 after acquiring an additional 144,881 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in CDK Global by 4,688.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,470,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,149 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CDK Global by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,434,421 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,298,000 after acquiring an additional 90,332 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in CDK Global by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,499,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,817,000 after acquiring an additional 811,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDK opened at $58.02 on Friday. CDK Global Inc has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $70.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.72.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. CDK Global had a net margin of 16.36% and a negative return on equity of 135.00%. The firm had revenue of $590.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. CDK Global’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CDK Global Inc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.74%.

CDK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $67.00 target price on shares of CDK Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

