CDK Global (CDK) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Oppenheimer set a $67.00 target price on CDK Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

Shares of CDK opened at $58.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.72. CDK Global has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $70.99.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $590.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.91 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 135.00% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CDK Global will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in CDK Global by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 18,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 722.7% in the fourth quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

