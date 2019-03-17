Caxton Associates LP Takes Position in Zions Bancorporation NA (ZION)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,670 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 2,100.0% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $49.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Zions Bancorporation NA has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $59.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 493 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $25,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Anne Smith sold 7,746 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $373,976.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,180. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Argus assumed coverage on Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.18.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

