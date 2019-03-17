Caxton Associates LP Takes $544,000 Position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 32,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 55,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 252,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 18,256 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 115,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 14,714 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,568,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,838,000 after buying an additional 1,080,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Bluhm sold 18,360 shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $364,262.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,101.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HST stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.51. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a one year low of $15.94 and a one year high of $22.47.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.20%.

HST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Sunday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels and Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.39.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

