Caxton Associates LP Acquires New Holdings in TechnipFMC PLC (FTI)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in TechnipFMC by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 170,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 15,160 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,967,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,077,000 after acquiring an additional 333,774 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 135,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $22.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.23. TechnipFMC PLC has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.85%.

In other TechnipFMC news, CEO Douglas J. Pferdehirt bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.20 per share, with a total value of $960,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,095,398.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FTI shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TechnipFMC from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. HSBC upgraded TechnipFMC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $26.00 target price on TechnipFMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.29.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

