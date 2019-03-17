Catherine M. Szyman Sells 1,146 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.10, for a total value of $205,248.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,981,213.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

EW opened at $179.75 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a one year low of $123.00 and a one year high of $181.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,161.8% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 121,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,632,000 after buying an additional 112,000 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 81,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,184,000 after buying an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 14,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Cowen set a $190.00 price target on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.10.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

