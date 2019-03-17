Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) Director Sells $345,000.00 in Stock

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Director James F. Callahan, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $345,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CWST opened at $34.10 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 55.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $174.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.12 million. Casella Waste Systems had a negative return on equity of 114.82% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

CWST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at $124,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

