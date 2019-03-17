Carnival Corp (CCL) Position Increased by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Carnival by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on Carnival and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research set a $73.00 price target on Carnival and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Cleveland Research raised Carnival from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Carnival to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.70.

Shares of CCL opened at $56.61 on Friday. Carnival Corp has a 1 year low of $45.64 and a 1 year high of $69.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Carnival’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

In other Carnival news, General Counsel Arnaldo Perez sold 5,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $324,842.28. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 43,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,765.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stein Kruse sold 6,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $364,112.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,792 shares of company stock worth $4,053,366. 24.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

