Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 3,350 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in MaxLinear were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MXL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 68.8% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 96.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MXL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MaxLinear in a report on Friday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $26.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $87.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MaxLinear news, Director Donald E. Schrock sold 34,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $876,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Pardun sold 16,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $367,136.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,618.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,077,341 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

