Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases New Stake in iShares US Financials ETF (IYF)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYF. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 740.4% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $206,000.

iShares US Financials ETF stock opened at $120.89 on Friday. iShares US Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.30 and a fifty-two week high of $126.43.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

