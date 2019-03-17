Captrust Financial Advisors Has $153,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 567.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4,261.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,893,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,384 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,357,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,938 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 277.6% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,756,976 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,038,969 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $93,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,969,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $184,040,000 after purchasing an additional 823,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.41.

In related news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 18,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $314,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,366,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,783,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc sold 34,906,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $817,851,469.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,584,950 shares of company stock valued at $832,024,691 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $23.29 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $34.14. The stock has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 66.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 37.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

