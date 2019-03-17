Capita (CPI) Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Capita (LON:CPI) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 127 ($1.66) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Capita in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Capita from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Capita to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 160 ($2.09) in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Capita presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 166.42 ($2.17).

CPI stock opened at GBX 124.15 ($1.62) on Wednesday. Capita has a one year low of GBX 78.69 ($1.03) and a one year high of GBX 173.85 ($2.27). The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.52.

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers business process management, business transformation, corporate and administration, customer management, digital and software solution, financial, HR and recruitment, information technology, legal, procurement, property and infrastructure, start-up development, and travel and event services.

