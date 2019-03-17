CanYaCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $809,504.00 (CAN)

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. CanYaCoin has a total market capitalization of $809,504.00 and approximately $21,164.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CanYaCoin has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CanYaCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0162 or 0.00000404 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Kucoin, Lykke Exchange and Bancor Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $686.33 or 0.17085406 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00051329 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000369 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000194 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

About CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin (CRYPTO:CAN) is a token. It launched on November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,827,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,899,759 tokens. CanYaCoin’s official website is canya.io . The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . CanYaCoin’s official message board is medium.com/canyacoin

CanYaCoin Token Trading

CanYaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Kucoin, Lykke Exchange, Bancor Network and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CanYaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CanYaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

