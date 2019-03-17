Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) Shares Sold by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC reduced its position in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 958,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,151,000 after buying an additional 373,741 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 18,980,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $457,756,000 after buying an additional 934,175 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,882,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $503,898,000 after buying an additional 410,192 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 7.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,537,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,193,000 after buying an additional 327,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 201.3% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,484,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $342,506,000 after buying an additional 7,003,917 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNQ. ValuEngine raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Mizuho began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a one year low of $21.85 and a one year high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.2821 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.98%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

