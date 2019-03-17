California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in J M Smucker Co (SJM)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 189,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $17,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in J M Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in J M Smucker by 218.3% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in J M Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in J M Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in J M Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $105.58 on Friday. J M Smucker Co has a 52 week low of $91.32 and a 52 week high of $127.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.24. J M Smucker had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. J M Smucker’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 42.71%.

SJM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of J M Smucker to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.73.

In other news, SVP Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 1,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $198,725.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,498,675.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David J. Lemmon sold 1,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $94,570.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,060 and sold 3,966 shares valued at $387,867. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in J M Smucker Co (SJM)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/california-state-teachers-retirement-system-reduces-position-in-j-m-smucker-co-sjm.html.

J M Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.