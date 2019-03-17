California State Teachers Retirement System Has $18.53 Million Stake in WP Carey Inc (WPC)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 64.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,984 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $18,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in WP Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new position in WP Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in WP Carey by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in WP Carey by 53.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WP Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Get WP Carey alerts:

Shares of WP Carey stock opened at $77.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. WP Carey Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $77.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.60.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. WP Carey had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 49.68%. The company had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.032 per share. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 76.44%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.81.

WARNING: “California State Teachers Retirement System Has $18.53 Million Stake in WP Carey Inc (WPC)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/california-state-teachers-retirement-system-has-18-53-million-stake-in-wp-carey-inc-wpc.html.

About WP Carey

Celebrating its 45th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest diversified net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,186 net lease properties covering approximately 133 million square feet.

See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.