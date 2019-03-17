California State Teachers Retirement System Has $17.95 Million Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,091 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $17,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,121,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,114,119,000 after purchasing an additional 95,675 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 125.6% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 41,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 22,859 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 145,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 38,283 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 672,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $449,000. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $36,179.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,796,704.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.84, for a total value of $25,634.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,950,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,942 shares of company stock worth $404,628. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $108.00 target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.56.

NYSE MAA opened at $107.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $86.61 and a 52-week high of $108.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.49.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $398.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

