California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Holdings in MSA Safety Inc (MSA)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $4,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,025,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 70,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 13,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at about $739,000. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSA stock opened at $102.02 on Friday. MSA Safety Inc has a 12 month low of $80.08 and a 12 month high of $110.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $361.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 19th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSA. Zacks Investment Research raised MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $98.30 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.10.

In related news, insider William M. Lambert sold 24,592 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $2,545,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,871,969. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director L Edward Shaw, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $5,201,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 467,238 shares in the company, valued at $48,602,096.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

