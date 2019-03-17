Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $3.43 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (T)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.8% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 97,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3,209.0% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,149,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,380,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,713 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 49.9% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 58,053 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.7% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 41,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,527,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,867,000 after purchasing an additional 283,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays set a $32.00 target price on AT&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.71.

Shares of T stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $47.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 3,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $111,840.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

