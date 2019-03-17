Bruker Co. (BRKR) Position Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Bruker by 4,114.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,014,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,906 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Bruker by 606.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,043,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,907,000 after purchasing an additional 895,860 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bruker by 3,479.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 663,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,746,000 after purchasing an additional 644,757 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bruker by 28.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,243,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,055,000 after purchasing an additional 496,259 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bruker by 5,601.5% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,941,000 after purchasing an additional 409,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

BRKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.17.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $38.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $39.15.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.53 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 9.48%. Equities analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry systems; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

