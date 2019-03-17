Brown Advisory Securities LLC Trims Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lessened its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 17,067.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,822,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.50.

NYSE NEE opened at $191.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $155.06 and a 1-year high of $192.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 39.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $272,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,623. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Manoochehr K. Nazar sold 36,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,988,545.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,297,085.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,909 shares of company stock valued at $11,666,919. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

