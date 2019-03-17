Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. Has $1.08 Million Stake in Cooper Companies Inc (COO)

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,224 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,156 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 58,798 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 734.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,238,000 after purchasing an additional 156,373 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.88, for a total value of $229,217.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stanley Md Zinberg sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.03, for a total value of $214,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,612.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,811 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,763 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $298.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $294.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $282.00 price objective on Cooper Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.90.

COO opened at $295.23 on Friday. Cooper Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $216.47 and a 52-week high of $299.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.38. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 14.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

