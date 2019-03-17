Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. Boosts Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (RWO)

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 188,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,108 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF comprises 0.7% of Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $8,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Live Your Vision LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWO opened at $49.73 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $42.83 and a one year high of $49.88.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

